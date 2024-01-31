F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70.
In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
