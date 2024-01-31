FFD Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

FFD Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

FFD Financial stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. FFD Financial has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

