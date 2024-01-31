FFD Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
FFD Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
FFD Financial stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. FFD Financial has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.
FFD Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FFD Financial
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.