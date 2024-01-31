Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.77

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $568.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.1% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 600.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

