Financial Comparison: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Portland Estates and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25 Independence Realty Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50

Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus target price of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.41 $117.25 million $0.26 58.16

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust 8.67% 1.54% 0.87%

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.