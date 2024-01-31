Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 18,341 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ford Motor Trading Up 1.9 %
Ford Motor stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
