Financial Survey: Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) & Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upland Software and Advanced Health Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 2 2 1 0 1.80 Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Upland Software currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

This table compares Upland Software and Advanced Health Intelligence’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $317.30 million 0.41 -$68.41 million ($5.95) -0.70 Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.11 -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Advanced Health Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upland Software.

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -61.26% 13.65% 2.36% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Upland Software beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, political, healthcare, life sciences, and retail and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.