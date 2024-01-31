Financial Survey: NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NOVONIX alerts:

Risk and Volatility

NOVONIX has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,969.69% N/A -156.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NOVONIX and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NOVONIX and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 660.87%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOVONIX and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $12.43 million 14.62 -$229.81 million ($2.67) -0.43

NOVONIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats NOVONIX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

(Get Free Report)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.