Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,607,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 1,504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,078.0 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Wednesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
