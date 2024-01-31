Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,607,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 1,504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,078.0 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Wednesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Featured Articles

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

