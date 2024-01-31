Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRMUF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

