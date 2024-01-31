First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

