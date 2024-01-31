First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
First Business Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $41.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
First Business Financial Services Company Profile
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
