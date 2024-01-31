First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

