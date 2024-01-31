First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Update

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,600 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,347,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Mining Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

First Mining Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

About First Mining Gold

OTCMKTS FFMGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 392,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

