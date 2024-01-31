First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.0 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
FNLIF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
First National Financial Company Profile
