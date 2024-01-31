First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.0 days.

FNLIF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

