First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $392.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

