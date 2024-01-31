Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.12

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.12 and last traded at $142.91, with a volume of 2080220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,018,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.