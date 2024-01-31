Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 9,883,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 230,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

