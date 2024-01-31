FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $296.63

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $296.63 and last traded at $296.63, with a volume of 158776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

