FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

