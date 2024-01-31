Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.73-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.4-6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.850 EPS.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.15.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $998,958,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

