Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.850 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

