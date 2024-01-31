Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.17

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 592809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 15,568.8% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 120,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

