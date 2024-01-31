Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $648,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,023.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

