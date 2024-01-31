Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $680,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after buying an additional 351,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after buying an additional 715,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

