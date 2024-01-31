Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,593 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $64.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

