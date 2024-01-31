Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $601,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $227.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

