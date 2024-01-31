Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Frequency Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.52. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

