FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 159,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,326. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

