FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lifted by William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

