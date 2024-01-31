FY2023 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.87. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $118.57 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

