FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $6.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.