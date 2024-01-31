FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised by Analyst

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE PEB opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,252,000 after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

