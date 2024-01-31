FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.97.

TSE CS opened at C$6.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

