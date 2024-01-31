FY2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CNX stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

