FY2024 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

