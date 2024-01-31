FY2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.30.

Shares of PII opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

