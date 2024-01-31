FY2024 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

