FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Verano Holdings Corp. Issued By Alliance Global Partners (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Verano in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.12 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 27.64%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Verano Stock Performance

VRNOF stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

