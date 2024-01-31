Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 4.2%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.66 and last traded at C$9.66. Approximately 81,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 907,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.08.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.06.

In related news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

