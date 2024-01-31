GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of GNT opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.40.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
