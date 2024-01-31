GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

