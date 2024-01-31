Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Gartner worth $25,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IT opened at $465.54 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.09.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.