GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $472.71 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00011141 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $472.71 million and $1.17 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,901.99 or 1.00250771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00191191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003418 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,143,073 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,143,072.47220409 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.7657732 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,218,539.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.