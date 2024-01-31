General Motors (GM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 14th

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 7.8 %

General Motors stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in General Motors by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.