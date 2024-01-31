General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in General Motors by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

