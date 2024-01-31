Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,592.0 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

GRRMF stock remained flat at $102.92 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

