Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.20

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 5208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

