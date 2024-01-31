GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.35

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 1182751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $5,294,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,457,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,136,877 shares of company stock worth $131,743,066 over the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after purchasing an additional 530,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 23.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GitLab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

