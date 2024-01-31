Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 143 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.