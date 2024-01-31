Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Critical Survey

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 5 11 0 2.69 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Globant and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $236.88, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,640.96%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Globant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.78 billion 5.85 $148.89 million $3.58 68.49 Scienjoy $1.57 billion 0.08 $28.03 million ($0.10) -33.20

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.76% 11.34% 8.30% Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Summary

Globant beats Scienjoy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. It also provides cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, the company offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, learning, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, it provides digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, operates Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, WaaSabi, Walmeric, GeneXus, Navigate, BeHealthy, and FluentLab platforms. It offers its services to enterprises in various industries, including media and entertainment, professional, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

