Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $29.63. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

