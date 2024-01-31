Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $8.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $1.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00159638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00552115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00380783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00163218 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.